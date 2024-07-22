Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. 15,149,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

