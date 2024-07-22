Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Insider Activity at Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 38,365 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,347.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,747.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 339,020 shares of company stock worth $385,943. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

