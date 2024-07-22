Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $498.13.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $443.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,943,228 shares of company stock worth $1,327,934,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.