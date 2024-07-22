Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NIKE Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NKE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

