Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.34. 669,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,381,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

