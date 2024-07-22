Loop Capital Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

