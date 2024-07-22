Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $122.37 million and $4.37 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01125758 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,239,297.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.