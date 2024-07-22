Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.