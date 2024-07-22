Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.92. 889,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $480.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

