Lido Staked Matic 1-Day Volume Reaches $49,064.59 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $90.39 million and approximately $49,064.59 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 148,769,615 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 162,466,893.50526872. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.60876904 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $48,696.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.