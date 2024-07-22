Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.75

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 21659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

