LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of LendingTree worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

In related news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

