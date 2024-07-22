Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $24.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

