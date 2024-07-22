KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,805,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $1,720,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,421,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 2,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

