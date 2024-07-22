Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $447.42 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $447.42 million and $10.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00047284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.