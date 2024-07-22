Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,753. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

