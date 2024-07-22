Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.03. 2,556,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.