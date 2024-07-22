Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,310. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 346.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 260,780 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Joby Aviation by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

