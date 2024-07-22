JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. Cfra upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.6 %

MS stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,454 shares of company stock worth $26,870,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

