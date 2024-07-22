Jet Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.32 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.82 or 1.00073449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0016605 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

