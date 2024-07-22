Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. In other news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. Also, Director Delphine Traoré acquired 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,249.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 1.98. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.