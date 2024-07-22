iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.74

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 124804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

