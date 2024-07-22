iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 448,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 276,052 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.