iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 448,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 276,052 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.72.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
