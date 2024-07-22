iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.14

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 602855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.