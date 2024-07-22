iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $36,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 146,235 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 288,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,636. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

