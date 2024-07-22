iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 988.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.25. 7,867,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

