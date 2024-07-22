iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.16

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 278489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

