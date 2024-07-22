IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX comprises about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

