iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of VXX opened at $11.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

