Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 52-Week High at $364.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.71), with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.30 ($4.56).

Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,437.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

