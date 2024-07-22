Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,971 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

