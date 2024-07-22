Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $475.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.74.

Shares of ISRG opened at $455.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $456.81. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

