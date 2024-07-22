Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.96 on Monday, reaching $644.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,392. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

