Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells 23,042 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $17,900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

TDUP stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in ThredUp by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

