Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $23,888.52 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 16,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $23,888.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,492.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,955.14.

On Thursday, July 11th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $22,492.96.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,083.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Renovaro stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

