Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $175,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PriceSmart Stock Down 3.3 %
PriceSmart stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
