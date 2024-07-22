Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $175,700.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Down 3.3 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

