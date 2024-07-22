Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells 521 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $17,344.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 136,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

