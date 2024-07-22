Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $189.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.59 and a 12-month high of $310.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.7% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

