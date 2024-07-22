Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $823,250.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,408,403 shares in the company, valued at $112,238,710.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 2.4 %

WGS opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $9,575,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

