Insider Selling: Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Senior Officer Sells 156,000 Shares of Stock

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luogang Chen sold 156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$45,255.60.
Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Up 3.4 %
CVE MRL traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Cassiar Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)
