Insider Selling: Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Senior Officer Sells 156,000 Shares of Stock

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luogang Chen sold 156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$45,255.60.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Up 3.4 %

CVE MRL traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 587,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Cassiar Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

