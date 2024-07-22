Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Sells $559,278,840.51 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

Shares of NYSE BRK-B opened at $434.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.39.

Separately, Argus raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

