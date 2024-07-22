Insider Buying: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Purchases $98,082.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.18 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

