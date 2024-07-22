Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 279.75% from the stock’s current price.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.