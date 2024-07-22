IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 211,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 97,289 shares.The stock last traded at $31.35 and had previously closed at $31.21.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,679 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 107,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

