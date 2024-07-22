Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Independent Bank worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821 over the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

