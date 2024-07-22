Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company's stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

