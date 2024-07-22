IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

