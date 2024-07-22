ICON (ICX) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, ICON has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $165.27 million and $15.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,277,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,277,735 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

