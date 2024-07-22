Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 131,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,700. The firm has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.