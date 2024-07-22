HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 7.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 149,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,470,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.56.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

